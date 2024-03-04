Legendary Pakistani Commentator Set to Return to PSL Tonight

Ramiz Raja returns to the commentary box in the Pakistan Super League, Season 9, after spending time as the 35th premier of Pakistan Cricket Board during the Imran Khan-led government.

Miking up today for PSL at Pindi… see you all soon. — Ramiz Raja (@iramizraja) March 3, 2024

Ramiz was commentating in the Bangladesh Premier League and upon its conclusion, he headed to Rawalpindi where Islamabad United versus Peshawar Zalmi will be the first match of his commentary homecoming.

The 61-year-old has previously commentated during ICC events, Pakistan’s international tours as well as the cash-rich Indian Premier League.

He served as PCB’s Chief Executive previously but had to resign in August 2004, citing increasing media commitments.

Ramiz is an ex-cricketer who represented Pakistan in 57 Tests and 198 One-Day Internationals. He scored 11 centuries during his tenure in international cricket, with 122 being his highest score in Tests.

The right-hand batter is famously known as the individual who took Richard Illingworth’s catch to win the Final of 1992 ICC Cricket World Cup for Pakistan.