Two More Foreign Stars Join Islamabad United

By Faiz Ahmed | Published Mar 4, 2024 | 1:36 pm

West Indies duo, Matthew Forde and Obed McCoy, have reached Pakistan to join Islamabad United’s squad for the remaining matches of Pakistan Super League, Season 9.

The two bowlers were involved in the Final match of the Bangladesh Premier League where Fortune Barishal defeated Comilla Victorians.

Two-time PSL winners, Islamabad United, are placed fourth on the points table. They face Peshawar Zalmi tonight at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Islamabad’s previous match, against Quetta Gladiators, was called off due to the continuous rain in the Punjab city.

The covers remained on at the Pindi Stadium, as the match was scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM. Potholes could be seen all over the outfield.

Islamabad United squad

Shadab Khan (captain), Alex Hales, Azam Khan, Colin Munro, Faheem Ashraf, Haider Ali, Imad Wasim, Jordan Cox, Matthew Forde, Mohammad Waseem, Naseem Shah, Obed McCoy, Qasim Akram, Rumman Raees, Salman Ali Agha, Shahab Khan and Tymal Mills

Emerging: Hunain Shah, Shamyl Hussain, and Ubaid Shah

>