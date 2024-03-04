Utility Stores Cut Prices of Items for BISP Beneficiaries Ahead of Ramazan

By ProPK Staff | Published Mar 4, 2024 | 9:16 pm

Are you a cricket fan? If so, keep yourself updated on everything related to PSL with these pages: PSL Live Score PSL Points Table PSL Schedule PSL Highlights PSL Statistics

The Utility Stores Corporation (USC) has announced a downward revision in sale prices of a number of items for Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) beneficiaries under the Ramazan Relief Package.

According to details, under the relief package, the prices of gram flour (besan) and dates, two widely used items in Ramazan, have been cut by Rs. 50 per kilogram.

Similarly, the prices of lentils and rice has been reduced by Rs. 25 per kg. The price of cooking oil has also been reduced by Rs. 25 per liter. Sugar will be sold to BISP beneficiaries through utility stores at Rs. 109 per kg. The rate for 10 kg bag of flour will be Rs. 648. The package will remain in effect till the last day of the Holy Month.

The federal government will provide relief to the targeted beneficiaries on 19 essential items. These 19 essential items included Atta, Sugar, Dal Channa, Dal Masoor, White Gram, Rice Basmati, Rice Selia, Broken Rice, Oil, Dal Moong Washed, Baisen (Chakki), Dates, Beverages/Carbonated Drinks, Squashes & Syrups, Black Tea, Milk, and spices.

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

ProPK Staff

lens

Bollywood Celebs Shine In Pakistani Designers Ensembles At Ambani’s Bash
Read more in lens

perspective

Creating an Ecosystem for Lean Customer Experience
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>