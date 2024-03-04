Utility Stores Cut Prices of Items for BISP Beneficiaries Ahead of Ramazan

The Utility Stores Corporation (USC) has announced a downward revision in sale prices of a number of items for Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) beneficiaries under the Ramazan Relief Package.

According to details, under the relief package, the prices of gram flour (besan) and dates, two widely used items in Ramazan, have been cut by Rs. 50 per kilogram.

Similarly, the prices of lentils and rice has been reduced by Rs. 25 per kg. The price of cooking oil has also been reduced by Rs. 25 per liter. Sugar will be sold to BISP beneficiaries through utility stores at Rs. 109 per kg. The rate for 10 kg bag of flour will be Rs. 648. The package will remain in effect till the last day of the Holy Month.

The federal government will provide relief to the targeted beneficiaries on 19 essential items. These 19 essential items included Atta, Sugar, Dal Channa, Dal Masoor, White Gram, Rice Basmati, Rice Selia, Broken Rice, Oil, Dal Moong Washed, Baisen (Chakki), Dates, Beverages/Carbonated Drinks, Squashes & Syrups, Black Tea, Milk, and spices.