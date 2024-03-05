More Schools Closed in KP Due to Bad Weather

Schools in different parts of the country continue to be closed due to adverse weather conditions as another district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has also announced holidays for government schools.

According to details, the Deputy Commissioner of Khyber has notified the closure of 25 government schools in Tirah Valley. “These government schools are covered with snow and learning process is not possible,” stated the notification.

The following 25 schools will remain closed till March 10, 2024:

GHS, Warsak Shalobar, Tirah GMS, Kotkai Ziarat, Tirah GMS, Toor Toot, Tirah GGMS, Zanjeer Killi, Tirah GMS, Mewa Khan, Tirah GMS, Khaista Gul, Tirah GGPS, Kham Killi, Tirah GGPS, Muhammad Din Shah, Tirah GGPS, Zaley Khan, Tirah GPS, Misri Khan Takhtakai, Tirah GPS, Hasham Killi, Tirah GPS, Awal Kareem, Tirah GPS, Masood Killi, Tirah GPS, Habib Shah Killi, Tirah GPS, Niaz Muhammad, Tirah GPS, Kotkai, Tirah GPS, Bakhtawaran, Tirah GPS, Zafar Killi, Tirah GPS, Khawjali, Tirah GPS, Mina Baz, Tirah GPS, Zangi, Tirah GGPS, Zangi, Tirah GGPS, Lalmat Shah, Tirah GGPS, Rahim Shah, Tirah GGPS, Tarkho Kas, Tirah

Previously, the district administrations of Swat and Upper Dir had also notified the closure of schools due to the weather conditions.

In a notification, the Deputy Commissioner of Upper Dir stated that the recent spell of heavy rain and snowfall has led to road blockages. All the government and private educational institutions in the district will remain closed till Friday, March 8, 2024.

Furthermore, educational institutes in Swat have been closed until March 9.