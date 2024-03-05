More Schools Closed in KP Due to Bad Weather

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Mar 5, 2024 | 12:01 pm

Schools in different parts of the country continue to be closed due to adverse weather conditions as another district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has also announced holidays for government schools.

According to details, the Deputy Commissioner of Khyber has notified the closure of 25 government schools in Tirah Valley. “These government schools are covered with snow and learning process is not possible,” stated the notification.

The following 25 schools will remain closed till March 10, 2024:

  1. GHS, Warsak Shalobar, Tirah
  2. GMS, Kotkai Ziarat, Tirah
  3. GMS, Toor Toot, Tirah
  4. GGMS, Zanjeer Killi, Tirah
  5. GMS, Mewa Khan, Tirah
  6. GMS, Khaista Gul, Tirah
  7. GGPS, Kham Killi, Tirah
  8. GGPS, Muhammad Din Shah, Tirah
  9. GGPS, Zaley Khan, Tirah
  10. GPS, Misri Khan Takhtakai, Tirah
  11. GPS, Hasham Killi, Tirah
  12. GPS, Awal Kareem, Tirah
  13. GPS, Masood Killi, Tirah
  14. GPS, Habib Shah Killi, Tirah
  15. GPS, Niaz Muhammad, Tirah
  16. GPS, Kotkai, Tirah
  17. GPS, Bakhtawaran, Tirah
  18. GPS, Zafar Killi, Tirah
  19. GPS, Khawjali, Tirah
  20. GPS, Mina Baz, Tirah
  21. GPS, Zangi, Tirah
  22. GGPS, Zangi, Tirah
  23. GGPS, Lalmat Shah, Tirah
  24. GGPS, Rahim Shah, Tirah
  25. GGPS, Tarkho Kas, Tirah

Previously, the district administrations of Swat and Upper Dir had also notified the closure of schools due to the weather conditions.

In a notification, the Deputy Commissioner of Upper Dir stated that the recent spell of heavy rain and snowfall has led to road blockages. All the government and private educational institutions in the district will remain closed till Friday, March 8, 2024.

Furthermore, educational institutes in Swat have been closed until March 9.

