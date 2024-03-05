Radio Pakistan Employees Deprived of 4 Months’ Salaries

Daily wagers and artists associated with Radio Pakistan have been deprived of their salaries for the past four months.

Sources told ProPakistani that daily wagers have not received their salaries for November, December, January, and February and this delay has left many of them in dire financial straits. These workers were promised half of their November wages but have yet to receive anything.

Sources mentioned that regular/permanent employees of the company are still getting paid but the withdrawal of their allowances is being discussed. Meanwhile, pensioners are facing issues with medical coverage. Someone privy to the matter said Radio Pakistan defaulted on a payment to a naval hospital which has thwarted medical coverage for regular employees as well.

Sources added that some employees of the national public broadcaster had no other choice but to personally visit the homes of their employers in desperate attempts for a resolution.

This isn’t the first time that the enterprise has held back salaries of its workers. Last year, Radio Pakistan employees staged a protest in the federal capital seeking payment for salaries pending for nine months.