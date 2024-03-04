PSL 2024 PSL Schedule PSL Points Table PSL Live Streaming Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Heartwarming Scenes as Colin Munro Celebrates With The Ball Boy After He Takes A Catch [Video]

By Shayan Obaid Alexander | Published Mar 4, 2024 | 11:59 pm

Are you a cricket fan? If so, keep yourself updated on everything related to PSL with these pages: PSL Live Score PSL Points Table PSL Schedule PSL Highlights PSL Statistics

Islamabad’s opening batter, Colin Munro celebrated with the ball-boy after the kid grabbed a brilliant catch as the ball sailed over the rope for a six, in the last over of the match between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium during the ongoing PSL Season 9.

Earlier the same kid had dropped a catch when he had a chance on a flying maximum and was disappointed in his effort at the time. But Colin Munro started coaching the kid while fielding at the hot spots outside the circle and taught him the technique of how to take the catch in his palms when the ball arrives towards him the next time.

ALSO READ

Fate was in the favor of the young kid and he finally got the chance to take the opportunity literally with both hands in the last over and once he achieved success, the kid and Colin Munro started celebrating in jubilation as the pupil implemented the technique taught by his coach Munro.

 

ALSO READ

Islamabad United also defeated Peshawar Zalmi on the night by 29 runs and propelled themselves up the table in 3rd place with 7 points.

Find out about the latest updates of the Pakistan Super League! PSL 2024PSL SchedulePSL Points TablePSL Squad.

📢 For the latest Sports news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Shayan Obaid Alexander

Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>