Heartwarming Scenes as Colin Munro Celebrates With The Ball Boy After He Takes A Catch [Video]

Islamabad’s opening batter, Colin Munro celebrated with the ball-boy after the kid grabbed a brilliant catch as the ball sailed over the rope for a six, in the last over of the match between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium during the ongoing PSL Season 9.

Earlier the same kid had dropped a catch when he had a chance on a flying maximum and was disappointed in his effort at the time. But Colin Munro started coaching the kid while fielding at the hot spots outside the circle and taught him the technique of how to take the catch in his palms when the ball arrives towards him the next time.

Fate was in the favor of the young kid and he finally got the chance to take the opportunity literally with both hands in the last over and once he achieved success, the kid and Colin Munro started celebrating in jubilation as the pupil implemented the technique taught by his coach Munro.

Video of the Day. ⭐ Collin Munro hugging the ball boy, what a beautiful moment in PSL. pic.twitter.com/Ve5yRA2xgw — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 4, 2024

Islamabad United also defeated Peshawar Zalmi on the night by 29 runs and propelled themselves up the table in 3rd place with 7 points.

