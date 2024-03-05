PSL 2024 PSL Schedule PSL Points Table PSL Live Streaming Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

PSL Celebrates Pink Day to Raise Awareness for Breast cancer

Published Mar 5, 2024

Pakistan Super League (PSL) 9 is celebrating #PinkRibbon during the Peshawar Zalmi and Multan Sultans match at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, as the tournament tries to raise awareness regarding breast cancer.

In Pakistan, one in every nine women may eventually develop breast cancer, which is why PCB decided to partner with an organization to increase public awareness of breast cancer.

Cricketers from both the teams will support pink caps, as well as wearing a pink ribbon on their shirts.

The six wickets will be pink-inspired with the name of the sponsor written.

Prior to the match, presenters and analysts gave a perspective into awareness of the cancer, which will further improve the cause.

>