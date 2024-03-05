Zimbabwean Bowler Joins Multan Sultans for PSL 9

Zimbabwean fast bowler, Richard Ngarava, has joined Multan Sultans for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 9 campaign.

Ngarava has been inducted in the place of English pacer, Olly Stone, for the remainder of the season.

Hailing from Harare, the left-arm pacer debuted for his country against Singapore in September 2019. He has played league cricket for Dubai Capitals, Galle Titans, and Sylhet Strikers, which indicates his experience playing in foreign leagues.

The left-arm fast-medium bowler has represented Zimbabwe in 49 T20Is, taking 59 wickets at an average of 21.33 and an economy of 7.16.

Donning the #39 shirt, Ngarava has played all three formats for his country. His Test debut came against Pakistan in April 2021, while his last match was earlier this month against West Indies.

Multan Sultans have had a comfortable campaign winning six out of seven matches in PSL 9. They have become the first franchise to qualify for the Playoffs.

Ngarava will boost the squad further with his left-arm dynamic.