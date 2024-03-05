Shadab Khan Tops Elite Club of PSL All-Rounders

Islamabad United’s star Shadab Khan has made his way into the elite category of all-rounders who have scored 50+ runs and taken more than 2 wickets in a single Pakistan Super League (PSL) match after last night’s stellar performance against Peshawar Zalmi at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The 25-year-old has achieved this feat 3 times in a single PSL game, more than any all-rounder in the history of the competition and yesterday he scored 80 runs and also took 3 scalps for his man-of-the-match performance.

England’s all-rounder Ravi Bopara is the only player apart from Shadab Khan who has achieved this feat more than once (2 times) and stands second in the ranks for this record.

Hitting 50+runs and taking 2+ wickets in a PSL match:

Name No of times Shadab Khan 3 Ravi Bopara 2 Faheem Ashraf 1 Cameron Delport 1 Ben Cutting 1 Samit Patel 1 Imad Wasim 1 Mohammad Hafeez 1 Mohammad Nawaz 1 Shaheen Shah Afridi 1

Islamabad United has now won 3 matches and lost 3 in their opening 7 games, with only three matches left in their regular season the team has a great chance to qualify for the playoffs.

After last night’s emphatic win against Zalmi, Islamabad United are standing on 3rd place in the table with 7 points and also with a run-rate better than Quetta Gladiators who are positioned on 2nd place with a game in hand.

