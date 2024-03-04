Shadab Khan Achieves Another Milestone in T20 Cricket

Islamabad United skipper Shadab Khan has achieved a unique milestone in his T20 career after the leg spinner dismissed Aamir Jamal in the 17th over of the second innings to bag his 300th T20 wicket of his career.

Islamabad faced Peshawar Zalmi at the Rawalpindi cricket stadium in the 20th match of the ongoing season and the skipper of the two-time PSL champions notched 2 wickets in his 4th over of the spell finishing off with impressive figures of 3-41.

It was Aamir Jamal vs Shadab Khan and after the pinch hitter smashed the spinner for a couple of sixes, Shadab Khan replied with a bang and got the dangerous batter out after his stellar innings of 87 off 49 balls.

It was a crucial game for Islamabad United and their captain gave a man-of-the-match performance first with a brilliant 80 runs off 47 balls and then with 3 wickets to halt Zalmi in their tracks which means that now they will register 7 points after 6 matches in the PSL.

Islamabad United will now take on Lahore Qalandars on March 6 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

