Match 23 PSL 9 Review: Islamabad United Crumble At Home As Lahore Qalandars Get Their First Win

Lahore Qalandars was defeated by 17 runs by Islamabad United in the ongoing PSL 9 season at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Rassie Van Der Dussen crafted a brilliant innings scoring 64 off 44 runs in the first innings which eventually helped Lahore post a total of 162-7.

ALSO READ New Zealand Delegation Meets New PCB Chairman in Rawalpindi Ahead Of The T20 Series In April

Skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi played a fiery cameo after coming three down in the batting order blasting 4 maximums in 30 runs off 14 balls.

Rumman Raees bowled brilliantly in Islamabad United innings and finished with bowling figures of 2-19 in his 3 overs quota

Islamabad United were reduced to 36-5 in the powerplay where Zaman Khan toppled the top order by taking crucial wickets of Salman Ali Agha and skipper Shadab Khan.

Azam Khan tried to bring Islamabad United back in the game as he scored a scintillating 29 runs and could’ve won the match if he had stayed on the crease a little longer after the top order was dismantled.

Faheem Ashraf tried to make the game close until the penultimate over and scored 41 runs off 31 balls trying to replicate his innings against Multan in last year’s PSL but it was not Islamabad’s day.

Zaman Khan picked up 4 wickets and conceded 37 runs in his impressive spell which helped Lahore Qalandars pick up their first win of the season.

ALSO READ Mohsin Naqvi Orders Upgradation of Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium to International Standards

Islamabad United remains in fourth place in the PSL table with only 7 points and with only 1 1-point advantage over Karachi Kings on the board.

Rassie Van Der Dussen was named man of the match for his magical 64 runs.

Find out about the latest updates of the Pakistan Super League! PSL 2024, PSL Schedule, PSL Points Table.