Mohsin Naqvi Orders Upgradation of Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium to International Standards

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi paid a visit to the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium with Chief Selector Wahab Riaz on Wednesday to oversee the situation of the cricket ground and the seating arrangements.

Chief Operating Officer Salman Naseer gave a short briefing to the PCB Chairman about the extent of the improvements that were needed to upgrade the stadium to meet optimal International standards.

The PCB Chairman identified that the biggest issue in the stadium was the temporary seating arrangements and that should be the first thing that should be sorted out and gave the directive that permanent seats should be installed in the stadium.

After observing the facilities in the enclosures, the Chairman PCB also directed that they need improvement and the fans deserve better facilities in the stadium during matches.

Mohsin Naqvi directed the upgradation plan to elevate the facilities and the condition of the ground so that it can meet international standards and the spectators can get value for their money and the players do not suffer injuries while playing matches.

Caretaker Prime Minister and Patron-In-Chief Anwaar Ul Haq Kaakar made Mohsin Naqvi as a member of the governing body and he was eventually elected as the PCB Chairman on February 6.

