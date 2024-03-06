PSL 2024 PSL Schedule PSL Points Table PSL Live Streaming Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

New Zealand Delegation Meets New PCB Chairman in Rawalpindi Ahead Of The T20 Series In April

By Shayan Obaid Alexander | Published Mar 6, 2024 | 4:24 pm

PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi met the two-member delegation from New Zealand on Wednesday in Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium ahead of their tour of the country next month.

New Zealand Delegation included the Players Association Chief Executive Officer Heath Mills and Security Consultant Reg Dickason who met with the Chairman of PCB.

PCB Chief Operating  Salman Naseer, Director of Security Department Colonel Khalid, and Director of International Pakistan Cricket Board Usama Wahla also attended the meeting.

The security delegation was assured by the PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi about the security arrangements in Rawalpindi. The Kiwi Delegation expressed satisfaction over the arrangements in the stadium.

 

Mohsin Naqvi also met the players of Quetta Gladiators and Karachi Kings after he observed the facilities and the condition of the ground during his inspection tour where he directed a plan for the upgradation of the stadium.

Pakistan will face New Zealand in April and the five-match T20I series and the Kiwis will arrive on April 14 while the matches will commence from April 18.

The series can be a great platform to gauge which player will be selected for the T20 World Cup in June which will be held in the USA and the Caribbean.

The Shaheens are expected to travel to England for a 3-match T20I series against Ireland and a 4-match T20I series against England before the World Cup.

Shayan Obaid Alexander

