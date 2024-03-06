Young Batting Sensation Credits Former Captain Sarfaraz Ahmed for His Success

Quetta Gladiators’ emerging cricketer Khwaja Nafay praised the role of former Gladiators captain Sarfraz Ahmed and expressed his gratitude towards the franchise team management including the likes of Sir Vivian Richards and Shane Watson.

He said that the former Pakistan skipper helped him greatly to improve his strike rotation and he is trying to improve that aspect in his game.

The batter said that he plays according to the situation and always tries to utilize his natural game on the field that’s why it has been easier for him to perform in pressure situations during the campaign.

Nafay scored a stellar half-century against Lahore Qalandars which turned out to be a match-winning knock and he was awarded the man of the match for that performance.

In his 5 matches, the youngster has scored 113 runs and also a brilliant knock of 60 runs off 31 balls while his mentor Sarfraz Ahmed has scored 1518 runs for the franchise in PSL with seven half-centuries.

“There is a lot to learn from Sir Vivian Richards, Sarfaraz Ahmed, and Shane Watson, I do my natural batting and play according to the situation, I try to practice every shot for two, three hours,” said Nafay.

The 22-year-old said that the PSL has helped him a lot to improve his game and that he used to play for the Pakistan Cricket Club in Karachi as well like most of the local players in Quetta Gladiators.

He seemed determined to clinch the title this year and remarked that, “Many players of Quetta Gladiators are from Pakistan Cricket Club where I have also played. I will do my best to make sure we win the title.”

The Karachi batter fondly remembered his early playing days with Saim Ayub and praised the cricketer for his brilliant performances for Peshawar Zalmi.

