PSL 2024 Points Table As Karachi Kings Dominate the Gladiators in Rawalpindi

Karachi Kings won the toss and decided to bowl first against the high-flying Quetta Gladiators at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium during the ongoing PSL 9 season.

Hassan Ali dismantled the middle order of Quetta Gladiators with his brilliant figures of 4-15 in his 4 overs quota which also won him the man of the match.

Zimbabwean pacer Blessing Muzarabani and leg-spinner Zahid Mehmood also kept picking up wickets in intervals and both bowled economical spells with 2 wickets each.

Quetta Gladiators were bundled out for 118 in 19.1 overs and Saud Shakeel was the only player in the team who crossed 30 runs in the whole batting line-up. It was a bad day in the office for the Gladiators with the bat.

In reply Karachi’s chase was comfortable and a 50 run partnership between Tim Seifert and James Vince was enough to get the Kings over the line and clinch 2 points.

Tim Seifert made 49 off 31 balls during the run-chase as Karachi Kings cruised through and achieved the target in the 16th over.

Shoaib Malik finished the innings emphatically with a maximum and scored 27 runs to help Karachi complete the run-chase in the 16th over. Shan Masood and his men now have 6 points on the table in their PSL campaign.

