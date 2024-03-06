Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Meeting Called to Sight Ramadan Moon

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Mar 6, 2024 | 3:07 pm

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal committee will meet in Peshawar on March 11 to sight the Ramadan moon.

According to details, the Chairman of the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, Abdul Khabir Azad, will lead the session in Peshawar on March 11. Meanwhile, zonal committees will meet in their designated areas to collect and assess reports regarding the sighting of the moon.

This means that the holy month of Ramadan will most likely begin on March 12 in Pakistan. Earlier, weather analyst Jawad Memon had also predicted that Ramadan in the country will begin on March 12.

Memon stated that although the moon for the month of Ramadan will be born on March 10, it won’t be visible to the naked eye until March 11. He said that there is a 95% chance that the first fast will be observed on March 12.

“First Taraweeh will be observed on the night of March 11 [whereas] the first fast will be on March 12,” Memon had stated.

Arsalan Khattak

lens

