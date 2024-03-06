Pakistan Athletics Federation Chairperson Akram Sahi Resigns

Akram Sahi has resigned from the position of Chairman, Pakistan Athletics Federation. Confirmation of resignation from the position has been received from the retired Major General Akram Sahi.

“I have resigned from my position,” said Akram Sahi in an interview with local media.

“I am distancing myself from the affairs; I need some time to relax,” were the words of Sahi.

Sahi was in a long-time feud with ex-Pakistan Olympic Association President, Lt Gen (R) Syed Arif Hasan, as the two fought over gaining power of the coveted spot within Pakistan’s sports.

Hasan recently retired from his spot as the head of POA, citing health reasons. Sahi has now retired from his once-wanted spot.

ALSO READ Misbah Names Middle Order Batters for Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad

Brigadier (R) Wajahat Hussain is expected to take over the presidency of the federation, as he was serving as the Senior Vice President previously.

The fight between Hasan and Sahi has come to an end; has it benefitted Pakistani sports?