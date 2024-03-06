PIA Aircraft Lands Back in Jeddah After Developing Technical Fault

In a recent incident involving Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight PK-746, the aircraft traveling from Jeddah to Karachi experienced a technical issue shortly after takeoff.

Just 30 minutes after takeoff, the pilots decided to return the flight back to Jeddah Airport as a precautionary measure. According to details, the PIA flight departed from Jeddah International Airport at 2:23 AM.

The flight was supposed to land at the Jinnah Airport at 7 AM. According to a spokesperson for the national flag carrier, “Just 30 minutes after departure, the Airbus plane experienced a technical problem and on the instructions of Jeddah Air Traffic Control (ATC), the pilot turned back.”

The Airbus A320 aircraft safely touched down at Jeddah Airport approximately thirty minutes after takeoff.

Recently, PIA once again made headlines for all the wrong reasons when two of its crew members disappeared in Canada in a span of just a few days.

According to details, the crew members had been identified as flight steward Jibran Baloch and air hostess Maryam Raza. Reportedly, both the PIA employees didn’t report for duty on the return flights.