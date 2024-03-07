Azhar Mahmood Wants Coach and Captain to Be Mic’d Up During PSL Matches

Islamabad United’s bowling coach, Azhar Mahmood, believes that the coach and captain should be mic’d up during matches in the Pakistan Super League.

The bowling coach shared these thoughts after he felt that United made some crucial errors on the field during the loss to Lahore Qalandars on Wednesday.

“There should be a mic for communication between the coach and captain. This is our league which is why we can try such a thing. If commentators can speak to the cricketers [during the match], I think a coach should be allowed to do the same,” Azhar conveyed to the press conference attendants.

Azhar held LQ high: “Lahore Qalandars are two-time PSL champions and they had nothing to lose. We made a few mistakes as well, which cost us the game.”

Lahore clinched their first win of PSL 9 when they defeated Islamabad United at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Wednesday night.

LQ can prove to be a spoilsport in the remaining matches.