Which PSL Teams Are Going Through to the Playoffs?

Pakistan Super League (PSL) 9’s group stage is set to conclude as the teams head towards the playoffs stage starting March 24.

Lahore Qalandars is the only team officially out from the playoffs stage, as they have lost six out of eight matches in the group stage. With the Islamabad-Karachi encounter on March 07, it guarantees that LQ is out of the race, although they were two-time reigning champions before the start of the event.

Multan Sultans

The first team to officially qualify for the Playoffs stage, MS is likely to finish the group stage as a top-2 team that will play the ‘Qualifier’ and have two chances to qualify for the Final on March 18.

MS’ last match in the group stage, against Quetta Gladiators, is likely to determine who finishes first and second on the table.

Quetta Gladiators

PSL 9’s overperformers who no one expected to rank second on the points table after 8 matches, QG have made a name for themselves under skipper Rilee Rossouw.

Gladiators have three matches left, and if they win all, they will finish at the top of the points table. They have to play Peshawar Zalmi, Islamabad United and Multan Sultans up next.

Peshawar Zalmi

2017 PSL winners stand third on the points table. Led by ex-national team captain Babar Azam, they have built a young camp of players who will continue to serve in future times.

PZ have to face Quetta and Karachi; a loss in any of these matches can fracture their hopes of qualifying for the Playoffs stage.

Islamabad United

Branded as one of the winners from the PSL 9 draft, United camp haven’t provided the end results expected from them. Playing against Karachi and Multan next, a lapse in concentration can lead to dire consequences for them.

Karachi Kings

Standing 5th on the points table, KK have an edge over IU that they have played one less match. Led by Test skipper Shan Masood, they have fate in their own hands as three wins out of three guarantees a Playoff spot, albeit maybe an Eliminator one.