CM Punjab Launches Helpline for Citizens to Register Their Complaints

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Mar 7, 2024 | 3:45 pm

Are you a cricket fan? If so, keep yourself updated on everything related to PSL with these pages: PSL Live Score PSL Points Table PSL Schedule PSL Highlights PSL Statistics

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has officially launched a helpline for citizens to lodge their complaints.

During a press conference regarding the Ramazan Nigahban Package, the Chief Minister announced the launch of the helpline (0800-02345), where she was accompanied by Parvez Rasheed, Maryam Aurangzeb, Uzma Bukhari and other officials.

ALSO READ

According to CM Maryam, the public can reach out to the officials to inform them about their concerns regarding the relief package. She added that the complaints will be resolved as quickly as possible.

”Ramadan bazaars will also be set up in every district. People will be able to get essential items at discounted prices in these markets,” the CM added.

Recently, Maryam Nawaz sought a comprehensive plan to fulfill the pledge of constructing one lac houses across the province.

ALSO READ

As per details, the Chief Minister held a special meeting to discuss the “Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar” project. Maryam Nawaz directed the concerned officials to prepare model houses within six weeks.

Under this initiative, over three thousand houses will be constructed for low-income families in each district of Punjab. Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz, also ordered to keep the down payment and monthly installments low.

📢 For the latest General & Pakistan news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Arsalan Khattak

lens

Taxali Gate Screening Free For Women On International Women’s Day
Read more in lens

perspective

Creating an Ecosystem for Lean Customer Experience
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>