CM Punjab Launches Helpline for Citizens to Register Their Complaints

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has officially launched a helpline for citizens to lodge their complaints.

During a press conference regarding the Ramazan Nigahban Package, the Chief Minister announced the launch of the helpline (0800-02345), where she was accompanied by Parvez Rasheed, Maryam Aurangzeb, Uzma Bukhari and other officials.

According to CM Maryam, the public can reach out to the officials to inform them about their concerns regarding the relief package. She added that the complaints will be resolved as quickly as possible.

”Ramadan bazaars will also be set up in every district. People will be able to get essential items at discounted prices in these markets,” the CM added.

Recently, Maryam Nawaz sought a comprehensive plan to fulfill the pledge of constructing one lac houses across the province.

As per details, the Chief Minister held a special meeting to discuss the “Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar” project. Maryam Nawaz directed the concerned officials to prepare model houses within six weeks.

Under this initiative, over three thousand houses will be constructed for low-income families in each district of Punjab. Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz, also ordered to keep the down payment and monthly installments low.