General Asim Munir Unveils New Tank With Advanced Capabilities

General Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), visited Heavy Industries Taxila (HIT) as chief guest at the rollout ceremony of the HAIDER tank (Pilot Project).

The ceremony was attended by the Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China, key officials of Chinese state company NORINCO, high officials of the Government of Pakistan & Pakistan Army, and various military and civilian officials of HIT.

During the ceremony, HIT unveiled its new Tank HAIDER, which has been indigenously manufactured through collaboration with NORINCO China and various industries in Pakistan.

HAIDER embodies cutting-edge technology and impressive capability in the domain of tank warfare having remarkable firepower, protection, and maneuver characteristics.

Crafted with state-of-the-art advanced technologies, HAIDER stands as a testament to the Pakistani defense industry’s relentless pursuit of excellence in defense innovation.

COAS was briefed in detail about the technical capabilities of the HAIDER tank and the progress being made in achieving indigenization in arms and armament.

COAS also visited other manufacturing facilities within the Heavy Industrial Complex and appreciated the commitment of the officers and workforce in successful achievement of another technological milestone.

Earlier on arrival, COAS was received by Chairman HIT.