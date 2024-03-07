FIA, CDA Standoff Persists in Rs. 69 Billion Corruption Scandal

Amidst the clash between two major institutions, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and the Capital Development Authority (CDA), the public is beginning to feel the impact of their standoff.

The spotlight is on a staggering 69 billion corruption scandal involving the allocation of plots by the CDA’s land and state departments.

ALSO READ PM Shehbaz Approves FBR’s Reform Program

Despite efforts by the Federal Secretary of the Interior to intervene, the deadlock between the FIA and CDA remains unresolved. In response to the urgent need to address the challenges faced by the public, the Federal Secretary of the Interior called for a meeting with the Chairman of the CDA and the Director-General of the FIA. The aim was to expedite the investigation into the corruption scandal and find a resolution.

During the meeting, the CDA was urged to fully cooperate with the FIA in its investigations, while the FIA was instructed to return the files cleared in the inquiry to the CDA to facilitate the resolution of public issues. However, the FIA has refused to hand over the files to the CDA until the investigation is complete, causing further friction.

Meanwhile, the CDA is demanding the clearance of files beyond the inquiry.

Despite the progress made with nearly 400 files cleared in the inquiry, the FIA has returned these files to the CDA, prolonging the process. Former CDA state member Afnan Alam has been arrested in connection with the case, adding to the gravity of the situation.

ALSO READ FBR Directs Field Formations to Start Charging Tax on Immoveable Properties in Punjab

With over 1,500 files handed over to the FIA for inquiry, the CDA’s land department has halted the issuance of NOCs and NDCs until the investigation is complete.

According to sources in CDA, the FIA is demanding daily records, further delaying the resolution of the case and hindering citizens from obtaining essential documents.

As the investigation continues, the public waits anxiously for a resolution to the corruption scandal, hoping for transparency, accountability, and justice to prevail.