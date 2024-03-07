FWO and PPL Ink Deal For Mineral Exploration in Balochistan

By ProPK Staff | Published Mar 7, 2024 | 2:29 pm

Frontier Works Organization (FWO) and Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) have inked an agreement for mineral exploration.

Both entities will target exploration activities within the Chagai area of Balochistan, leveraging their distinct areas of expertise. The primary goal is to foster cooperation in the pursuit of copper and gold exploration projects.

Expected outcomes of this partnership include bolstering Pakistan’s mineral sector and attracting international expertise.

It bears mentioning that per earlier estimates, Pakistan’s mineral-rich province of Balochistan and the country’s northwestern regions are home to $6 trillion estimated worth of mineral deposits but exploration has proved to be very difficult so far.

