PSL 9 Points Table and Standings as Islamabad United Win Crucial Game Against Karachi Kings

Islamabad United defeated Karachi Kings by 5 wickets in the 24th match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 9 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

KK posted 150-7 in the 20 overs; West Indian Kieron Pollard top-scored with 39 (3×4 3×6). Tim Seifert, 26, and James Vince, 29, chipped in with important runs at various segments of the innings.

Faheem Ashraf was the most impressive, 4-0-16-2, as Imad gave him good company, 4-0-18-1. Left-arm Englishman, Tymal Mills, recorded figures of 4-0-34-3.

Islamabad missed first-choice pacers Naseem Shah and Rumman Raees due to injuries. Their replacements proved to be good short-term substitutions.

Islamabad United chased the target in 18.4 overs as Shadab Khan top-scored with 34 runs.

Shadab was partnered by Agha Salman, 33, and Haider Ali, 26*, cameos.

Zimbabwe’s Blessing Muzarabani bowled an impressive spell, recording figures of 4-0-24-1. Zahid Mahmood recorded 4-0-30-1.

Teams M W L N/R PT NRR 1. Multan Sultans Q 8 6 2 0 12 0.967 2. Islamabad United 9 4 4 1 9 0.227 3. Quetta Gladiators 7 4 2 1 9 -0.094 4. Peshawar Zalmi 8 4 3 1 9 -0.384 5. Karachi Kings 8 3 5 0 6 -0.241 6. Lahore Qalandars 8 1 6 1 3 -0.681

