PSL 9 Points Table and Standings as Islamabad United Win Crucial Game Against Karachi Kings

Islamabad United defeated Karachi Kings by 5 wickets in the 24th match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 9 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.
KK posted 150-7 in the 20 overs; West Indian Kieron Pollard top-scored with 39 (3×4 3×6). Tim Seifert, 26, and James Vince, 29, chipped in with important runs at various segments of the innings.
Faheem Ashraf was the most impressive, 4-0-16-2, as Imad gave him good company, 4-0-18-1. Left-arm Englishman, Tymal Mills, recorded figures of 4-0-34-3.
Islamabad missed first-choice pacers Naseem Shah and Rumman Raees due to injuries. Their replacements proved to be good short-term substitutions.
Islamabad United chased the target in 18.4 overs as Shadab Khan top-scored with 34 runs.
Shadab was partnered by Agha Salman, 33, and Haider Ali, 26*, cameos.
Zimbabwe’s Blessing Muzarabani bowled an impressive spell, recording figures of 4-0-24-1. Zahid Mahmood recorded 4-0-30-1.
|Teams
|M
|W
|L
|N/R
|PT
|NRR
|1. Multan Sultans Q
|8
|6
|2
|0
|12
|0.967
|2. Islamabad United
|9
|4
|4
|1
|9
|0.227
|3. Quetta Gladiators
|7
|4
|2
|1
|9
|-0.094
|4. Peshawar Zalmi
|8
|4
|3
|1
|9
|-0.384
|5. Karachi Kings
|8
|3
|5
|0
|6
|-0.241
|6. Lahore Qalandars
|8
|1
|6
|1
|3
|-0.681
