Is Naseem Shah Injured Again?

Pakistan cricket team’s premier fast bowler, Naseem Shah, has been rested in Islamabad’s crucial encounter against Karachi Kings in PSL 9 after suffering a potential injury in last night’s encounter against Lahore Qalandars.

Naseem suffered bruising on his calf after fellow-bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi hit him with a throw while trying to run him out.

ALSO READ Wasim Akram Asks Abdullah Shafique to Work in Pakistani Dramas [Video]

Naseem came out to bat in the 11th over when Islamabad United fell to 74/7 chasing 163. The unfortunate episode occurred in the 14th over when Faheem Ashraf punched a ball down to cover and Shaheen fired a rapid throw at Naseem and it hit him on the calf.

Naseem looked in tremendous pain; tossed the bat in the air as soon as it hit him and fell on the ground.

Concern struck Shaheen, also Pakistan’s T20I captain, as he made sure Naseem was okay as the umpire signaled strategic timeout. The physio came out as Naseem looked uncomfortable. He was limping and took some time to recover from the nasty blow.

ALSO READ These Are the Highest Batting Strike-Rates in PSL 9

Islamabad United captain, Shadab Khan, talked about Naseem during toss time for United versus Karachi Kings – PSL 9 24th match. He said that the fast bowler is being rested as a precautionary measure. No timeline for return was provided.