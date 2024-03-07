Wasim Akram Asks Abdullah Shafique to Work in Pakistani Dramas [Video]

Pakistan’s Legendary fast bowler, Wasim Akram, lashed out at Pakistan’s Test opener, Abdullah Shafique, following his celebration after taking a catch in the slips to dismiss Imad Wasim in a PSL match between Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Abdullah Shafique made a gesture with his finger which indicated that he was silencing his critics who bashed him for dropping catches in slips at crucial moments during the away series in Australia.

While expressing his thoughts on the talk show regarding the celebration, Wasim Akram lambasted the test opener over his celebration following the catch.

“Abdullah should leave cricket and work in dramas because if he wants to silence his critics he will first have to answer how many catches did he drop at the slips during the Test series in Australia.”

The former Pakistan captain said that the celebration was completely uncalled for and that Abdullah should learn and improve from his mistakes rather than silencing the critics with such gestures.

The catch was taken during the last over of the powerplay off David Weise’s over and it helped Lahore Qalandars reduce Islamabad United to 36-5 in the powerplay.

Islamabad United lost the game by 17 runs against the Qalandars while they were chasing a target of 163 and are now stranded at 4th place in the PSL standings, only 1 point above Karachi Kings who have a game in hand.

