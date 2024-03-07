Where to Watch Islamabad United Vs Karachi Kings PSL 9 Match Live Streaming

Islamabad United lost by 17 runs against bottom-of-the-table Lahore Qalandars at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Wednesday. The Qalandars finally salvaged some pride and registered their first win in the PSL 9 season.

Meanwhile Karachi Kings and Islamabad United are now in a serious race for the Top 4 places and they will face off against each other tonight in Rawalpindi.

The game is going to be crucial because the team which wins the bragging rights here will have great chances to qualify for the play-offs of this year’s PSL.

After Karachi’s emphatic 7 wicket win over Quetta Gladiators at Rawalpindi yesterday, the points table is heating up and the Kings are just one point behind Islamabad at the 5th place with one game in hand.

Islamabad United will need to respond at home and the win will be crucial for them in the quest to secure the play-off places. Its a do or die match for both teams.

Live commentary, ball-by-ball updates, and the match scorecard of the encounter can also be viewed through ProPakistani’s PSL live score coverage.

The encounter will be broadcast live on two TV channels: A Sports and Ten Sports (in Pakistan).

The PSL live streaming will also be available on Tapmad TV and Jazz Tamasha.

Jazz Tamasha will also live-stream the match on their website.

Mobile Streaming will also include Snack Video which is for free, myco Mobile App, and Begin.Watch.

All platforms will provide streaming in HD quality.

The high-octane PSL 9 action can be live-streamed through these platforms:

PSL 9 Mobile Streaming:

Sr. No. Live Streaming Platform Android IOS 1. Tapmad (paid) LINK LINK 2. Tamasha (free) LINK LINK 3. Snack Video (free) LINK LINK 4. myco LINK LINK 5. Begin.Watch LINK –

PSL 9 Web Streaming:

1. Tamasha (free) LINK 2. Tapmad TV (paid) LINK

