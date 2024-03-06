Shaheen Afridi Achieves Huge Milestone in PSL

Lahore Qalandars skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi achieved another milestone in the 16th over after he bowled out Naseem Shah to get his 100th wicket against Islamabad United at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The Qalandars were playing for pride and they finally delivered as a bowling unit after losing 6 matches in a row and only 1 point on the PSL table.

Shaheen dismissed his old friend and Pakistan teammate to achieve the massive feat in the competition and for the first time in the season Lahore Qalandars won the match, a bitter-sweet taste for them after bowing out of the competition at an early stage.

The Pakistan skipper now becomes the third bowler to achieve the feat after Hassan Ali and Wahab Riaz, a prestigious list that only three bowlers have achieved so far.

Islamabad United are still stranded on 7 points after 8 matches and they had missed out on the chances to propel themselves in the top 2 places of the PSL standings.

The achievement will now give some confidence to Shaheen Afridi ahead of the T20 World Cup considering that he will also lead Pakistan in the mega-event which will be held in June.

