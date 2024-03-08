Focus on Human Development, Key to Long-Term Success: Hussain Dawood

Published Mar 8, 2024

In an inspiring keynote address at the IBA Leaders Connect event, Mr. Hussain Dawood – Chairman, Engro Corporation and Dawood Hercules Corporation, emphasized the importance of human development based on the values of Character and Good Manners (CGM).

“We’re Pakistanis, and we’re going to fight for our country. And the way to do it, in spite of all the challenges we have, is to concentrate on the concept of human development. Human development is not just external competencies. Human development includes CGM,” he stressed.

Mr. Hussain Dawood added that human development is about investing in character building. He urged the audience to prioritize character building by always upholding the principles of truthfulness, trust, humility, integrity and striving in times of hardship (TTHIS). These principles, when practiced with the long-term in mind, can help achieve lasting success and win-win situation for all.

