Mike Tyson Returns to Ring With Boxing Match Against Jake Paul

Social media star, Jake Paul, is set to compete against boxing legend, Mike Tyson, on July 20 at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The fight will be broadcast live on streaming platform, Netflix, as the two influencers compete in an uneven fight.

The most glaring difference between the two fighters is their age. Paul is 27 while Tyson is twice his age, 57.

It is unclear whether the fight will be official or an exhibition bout.

Tyson, whose professional career ended in 2005, had his most recent exhibition bout in 2020, against a former world champion, and will turn 58 three weeks before facing Paul. His professional record stands at 50-6-2 (44 Knockouts).

Paul has won nine of his 10 boxing fights (9-1-0), mostly against ex-UFC fighters, with his solitary defeat coming against British heavyweight Tommy Fury in February 2023. The southpaw beat Ryan Bourland in his 10th professional fight last Saturday.

The fight between Tyson and Paul will take place in Arlington’s AT&T Stadium, home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys, which has a seating capacity of 80,000.