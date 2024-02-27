PSL 2024 PSL Schedule PSL Points Table PSL Live Streaming Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Amir Khan to Take Back Retirement for a Potential Fight Against Manny Pacquiao

By Faiz Ahmed | Published Feb 27, 2024 | 6:34 pm

Are you a cricket fan? If so, keep yourself updated on everything related to PSL with these pages: PSL Live Score PSL Points Table PSL Schedule PSL Highlights PSL Statistics

British boxer Amir Khan, who retired a while back, still hopes of facing Manny Pacquiao, the Philippines boxing maestro.

ALSO READ

Khan disclosed his thoughts on how the fight might materialize during 2024, as the welterweight division remains out of the spotlight since Floyd Mayweather, Pacquiao, Danny Garcia, Khan, etc. have left the scene which featured multiple closely contested battles.

Khan engaged in many pay-per-view bouts during his career, but Mayweather and Pacquiao never fought him. The British boxer’s last fight took place against Kell Brook in February 2022, which resulted in a knockout defeat for the British-Pakistani.

ALSO READ

According to reports, Pacquiao has returned to training and is pursuing a potential match. The Filipino last fought Yordenis Ugas in 2021, while also falling short of becoming the President of the Philippines during the elections.

Khan seems to have the lower hand in terms of confirming the fight, as Pacquiao holds the power to announce which boxer he wants to fight.

📢 For the latest Sports news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Faiz Ahmed

Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>