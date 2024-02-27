Amir Khan to Take Back Retirement for a Potential Fight Against Manny Pacquiao

British boxer Amir Khan, who retired a while back, still hopes of facing Manny Pacquiao, the Philippines boxing maestro.

ALSO READ Former MMA Star Khabib Rejects Massive $40 Million Deal to Return to UFC

Khan disclosed his thoughts on how the fight might materialize during 2024, as the welterweight division remains out of the spotlight since Floyd Mayweather, Pacquiao, Danny Garcia, Khan, etc. have left the scene which featured multiple closely contested battles.

Khan engaged in many pay-per-view bouts during his career, but Mayweather and Pacquiao never fought him. The British boxer’s last fight took place against Kell Brook in February 2022, which resulted in a knockout defeat for the British-Pakistani.

ALSO READ Australia’s Optus Cricket Stadium Turns Into a Wrestling Arena

According to reports, Pacquiao has returned to training and is pursuing a potential match. The Filipino last fought Yordenis Ugas in 2021, while also falling short of becoming the President of the Philippines during the elections.

Khan seems to have the lower hand in terms of confirming the fight, as Pacquiao holds the power to announce which boxer he wants to fight.