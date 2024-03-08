Stats Prove Babar Azam is the Greatest T20 Batter Ever

Babar Azam is ruling the Pakistan Super League this season with his exquisite batting and he has now achieved an unprecedented record in all of T20 cricket with the highest average of 44.29 (min 50 innings) with 276 innings in the shortest format of the game

Babar is followed by his fellow batter, Mohammad Rizwan, who is second on the list with an average of 43.05 in 226 innings in T20 cricket.

KL Rahul, Devon Conway and Virat Kohli are among the top five players with most consistency in T20s around the world.

Check out the best averages in T20: (minimum 50 innings)

Player Innings Runs Average Babar Azam 276 10,320 44.29 Mohammad Rizwan 226 7,491 43.05 KL Rahul 199 7,066 42.31 Devon Conway 168 5,665 41.96 Virat Kohli 359 11,994 41.21

*Stats at time of writing

Peshawar Zalmi has produced strong starts throughout the season because of Babar Azam’s supreme form and the flamboyant batter has accumulated 447 runs in 8 innings with four fifties and a majestic century in the Pakistan Super League this season.

The men in green will require their star batter to be on song in the World Cup this year June and his performances for the yellow storm is a testament of his class.

He showed his batting prowess against the Quetta Gladiators today after scoring a scintillating half centuries with a strike rate of 176.67.

Babar looked off-color in the Test series against Australia but since then he has dominated the bowlers with his classy batting in white ball cricket and has answered his critics with the bat.

Peshawar Zalmi have accumulated 9 points in the PSL so far this season and their next two matches against Quetta Gladiators and Karachi Kings are pivotal in their race for the top 4.

ALSO READ Saim Ayub Overtakes the Best Hitters in PSL 9

The yellow storm will need the captain to showcase his elegant batting to propel the team in the top 4 play-off places this season.

Find out about the latest updates of the Pakistan Super League! PSL 2024, PSL Schedule, PSL Points Table.