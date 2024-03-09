UAE Announces Significant Cut in Work Permit and Residency Visa Processing Time

In a recent development, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has launched a “Work Bundle” platform to simplify and expedite the procedure for obtaining work permits and residency visas.

The platform, launched this week, vows to significantly reduce processing times from an average of one month to a mere five days.

In addition to reducing the processing time, officials announced that it will also decrease the necessary documentation from 16 to just five essentials.

Furthermore, the number of visits to service centers will be significantly decreased from seven to only two.

Streamlined Services

The Work Bundle integrates services from various government entities, including:

Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE)

Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship

Customs and Ports Security

Dubai Health Authority

Department of Economy and Tourism

General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA)

Initial Launch

At the moment, the Work Bundle is accessible for companies operating in Dubai through the “Invest in Dubai” platform. Authorities plan to gradually expand its availability to cover other emirates in the near future.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, projects that the implementation of the Work Bundle will result in saving an estimated 65 million working hours, eliminating 25 million government procedures, and reducing 12 million visits to government offices each year.

The Work Bundle initiative is in line with the recent directive from the UAE government to federal ministries and entities to reduce the number of procedures by at least 2,000 and cut processing times in half within a year.