Govt Announces Ramadan Timings for Offices

The Establishment Division has notified the office timing for federal government employees during the holy month.

As per a notification released by the Establishment Division, federal government institutions will now operate from 9 am to 3 pm, five days a week.

ALSO READ Etihad Airways Announces Thousands of Jobs for Foreign Workers

The notification added that office hours, with six working days in a week, would be from 9 am to 2 pm. Federal government offices will operate from 9 am to 12:30 pm on Fridays.

Earlier, the provincial government of Balochistan also notified revised office timings for the holy month of Ramadan.

According to the directive, offices will follow this schedule: Monday through Thursday, operating hours will be from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm. Meanwhile, offices will operate from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm on Fridays.

Furthermore, offices with a six-day workweek will operate from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm every Saturday during Ramadan. However, on Fridays, these offices will wrap up operations earlier, closing at 12:00 pm.