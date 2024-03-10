PSL 2024 PSL Schedule PSL Points Table PSL Live Streaming Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

How to Watch Islamabad United Vs. Multan Sultans PSL 9 Match Live Streaming

Published Mar 10, 2024

Islamabad United needs a win to confirm their place in the playoff spots in PSL Season 9 but they face a formidable Multan Sultans side at home, a team that has only lost to Babar Azam’s Peshawar Zalmi this season.

The two sides will face each other at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in a day match.

Stakes are much higher for Islamabad United than Multan Sultans as they only have one game left in the regular season and a loss today can cause problems as Karachi Kings have a game in hand and Quetta still have two games left under their belt.

Islamabad stands in third place with 9 points in 9 matches and only a win today can ease the tension in their dugout while Rizwan’s men have nothing to lose, and they are poised to finish comfortably in the top 2.

Live commentary, ball-by-ball updates, and the match scorecard of the encounter can also be viewed through ProPakistani’s PSL live score coverage.

The encounter will be broadcast live on two TV channels: A Sports and Ten Sports (in Pakistan).

The PSL live streaming will also be available on Tapmad TV and Jazz Tamasha.

Jazz Tamasha will also live-stream the match on their website.

Mobile Streaming will also include Snack Video which is for free, myco Mobile App, and Begin.Watch.

All platforms will provide streaming in HD quality.

The high-octane PSL 9 action can be live-streamed through these platforms:

PSL 9 Mobile Streaming:

Sr. No. Live Streaming Platform Android IOS
1. Tapmad (paid) LINK LINK
2. Tamasha (free) LINK LINK
3. Snack Video (free) LINK LINK
4. myco LINK LINK
5. Begin.Watch LINK

 

PSL 9 Web Streaming:

1. Tamasha (free) LINK
2. Tapmad TV (paid) LINK

>