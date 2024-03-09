James Anderson Becomes First Pacer to Take 700 Test Wickets

England fast bowler James Anderson has achieved a huge milestone in Test cricket as he bagged his 700th wicket during the 5th Test match against India at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Stadium.

The legendary English fast bowler achieved the feat in 187 Test matches and during his illustrious career he has bagged 32 five-wicket hauls.

The 41-year-old is only behind the two legends of the game; Shane Warne and Muttiah Muralitharan. He is the third cricketer ever to achieve the milestone which also showcases the longevity and consistency in his career.

India defeated England by an innings and 64 runs in the 5th Test match while dominating the Test series by 4-1 at home and this feat by James Anderson was one of the very few positive moments for the three lions in the last test match.

British-Pakistani spinner, Shoaib Bashir also bagged a 5 wicket haul for England in the last test match and bowled with great variations on the pitch which helped the spinners a lot with turn and bounce.

James Anderson has written his name in the history books with the greats of the game such as Shane Warne, Muttiah Muralitharan, Anil Kumble and his former partner in crime Stuart Broad.

Player Span Mat Inns Wickets Muttiah Muralitharan (SL) 1992-2010 133 230 800 Shane Warne (AUS) 1992-2007 145 273 708 James Anderson (ENG) 2003-2024 187 348 700 Anil Kumble (IND) 1990-2008 132 236 619 Stuart Broa d (ENG) 2007-2023 167 309 604

