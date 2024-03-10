PSL 9 Points Table As Islamabad United Stuns Multan in an Epic Run-Chase

Islamabad United won the toss and decided to bowl first at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium against Multan Sultans in the 28th match of the ongoing PSL season.

It was the Usman Khan show, once again as he scored his 3rd PSL Hundred and equaled Kamran Akmal’s record of most PSL hundreds by any batter in the competition.

The Pakistani born Emirati batter scored a century off 50 balls and he was supported by the entire batting unit as Yasir Khan, Johnson Charles and Chris Jordan scored with a strike rate of above 200.

West Indian batter Johnson Charles bashed the bowlers with brute force and scored 42 runs off 18 balls while opener Yasir Khan played a blinder up the order with 33 runs off just 16 deliveries.

It was an abysmal day for the like of Shadab Khan, youngster Hunain Shah and Tymal Mills with the ball as all three of them had an economy rate of above 13.

Shadab Khan and Tymal Mills both conceded 52 runs each in their respective 4 overs of quota which means they conceded 104 runs off 48 balls.

Faheem Ashraf picked up two wickets but he was not supported by his captain and fast bowlers barring Naseem Shah who bowled with an impressive economy rate of 7.75.

In Reply Islamabad United fought back hard and Colin Munro scored a blistering 84 runs off 40 balls.

Shadab Khan also smashed 54 runs off 31 deliveries and put up a partnership 141 runs with Munro in the pursuit of the mammoth total of 229.

Abbas Afridi bowled his heart out for Multan Sultans and picked up 3 wickets, dismissing the dangerous Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf and Azam Khan. Although the spinners had no respite as Usama Mir conceded 68 runs in his 4 overs.

Imad Wasim scored a match winning 30 runs off 13 balls to finish the game as Islamabad United achieved a mammoth total book their place in the playoffs.

