Where To Watch Quetta Gladiators Vs. Lahore Qalandars PSL 9 Match Live Streaming

Quetta Gladiators find themselves in a precarious situation and are clinging to the last straws to qualify for the play0ffs as their run-rate has pummeled to the second-worst in the league since their 76 runs defeat against Peshawar Zalmi.

The purple force will face bottom of the table Lahore Qalandars at the national bank arena tonight in the quest to book their place in the top 4 places of the play-offs.

Following Karachi Kings dramatic win inspired by Shoaib Malik last night, it seems that the top 4 race will go down the wire this season with Quetta only 1 point ahead their rivals.

Rilee Rossouw’s men only have 9 points in 8 games and a loss today means that they will face a tough opposition like Multan Sultans in their last game of the season on Tuesday.

Lahore have nothing to lose right now and can spoil the party for the opposition at any stage and this game will be their last game of the season. Shaheen’s men will try to bow out of the competition on a high note.

Live commentary, ball-by-ball updates, and the match scorecard of the encounter can also be viewed through ProPakistani’s PSL live score coverage.

The encounter will be broadcast live on two TV channels: A Sports and Ten Sports (in Pakistan).

The PSL live streaming will also be available on Tapmad TV and Jazz Tamasha.

Jazz Tamasha will also live-stream the match on their website.

Mobile Streaming will also include Snack Video which is for free, myco Mobile App, and Begin.Watch.

All platforms will provide streaming in HD quality.

The high-octane PSL 9 action can be live-streamed through these platforms:

PSL 9 Mobile Streaming:

Sr. No. Live Streaming Platform Android IOS 1. Tapmad (paid) LINK LINK 2. Tamasha (free) LINK LINK 3. Snack Video (free) LINK LINK 4. myco LINK LINK 5. Begin.Watch LINK –

PSL 9 Web Streaming:

1. Tamasha (free) LINK 2. Tapmad TV (paid) LINK

