Updated PSL 9 Points Table as Quetta Gladiators Break Lahore Qalandars Heart

Quetta Gladiators defeated Lahore Qalandars by 6 wickets in the 28th match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 9 at the National Stadium, Karachi.

LQ posted 166-4 in the allotted 20 overs. Surprisingly, Shaheen Shah Afridi scored a half-century while Abdullah Shafique top-scored with 59.

Abrar remained the most impressive bowler, recording figures of 4-0-31-2. Mohammad Wasim was impressive as well, 4-0-28-1, while Amir went for 4-0-30-1.

Sohail Khan bowled an economical spell, 4-0-25-0.

Quetta chased the total on the last ball of the innings courtesy a maximum from Mohammad Wasim Jr.

Saud Shakeel, 88*, remained the hero who steered the innings at various stages.

Jahandad was the hero in terms of wickets, 4-0-30-2, while George Linde bowled an economical spell, 4-0-30-0.

