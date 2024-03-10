Updated PSL 9 Points Table as Quetta Gladiators Break Lahore Qalandars Heart

Are you a cricket fan? If so, keep yourself updated on everything related to PSL with these pages: PSL Live Score PSL Points Table PSL Schedule PSL Highlights PSL Statistics
Quetta Gladiators defeated Lahore Qalandars by 6 wickets in the 28th match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 9 at the National Stadium, Karachi.
LQ posted 166-4 in the allotted 20 overs. Surprisingly, Shaheen Shah Afridi scored a half-century while Abdullah Shafique top-scored with 59.
Abrar remained the most impressive bowler, recording figures of 4-0-31-2. Mohammad Wasim was impressive as well, 4-0-28-1, while Amir went for 4-0-30-1.
Sohail Khan bowled an economical spell, 4-0-25-0.
Quetta chased the total on the last ball of the innings courtesy a maximum from Mohammad Wasim Jr.
Saud Shakeel, 88*, remained the hero who steered the innings at various stages.
Jahandad was the hero in terms of wickets, 4-0-30-2, while George Linde bowled an economical spell, 4-0-30-0.
|Teams
|M
|W
|L
|N/R
|PT
|NRR
|1. Multan Sultans (Q)
|9
|6
|3
|0
|12
|0.839
|2. Islamabad United (Q)
|10
|5
|4
|1
|11
|0.224
|3. Peshawar Zalmi (Q)
|9
|5
|3
|1
|11
|0.148
|4. Quetta Gladiators (Q)
|9
|5
|3
|1
|11
|-0.535
|5. Karachi Kings (E)
|9
|4
|5
|0
|8
|-0.200
|6. Lahore Qalandars (E)
|10
|1
|7
|1
|3
|-0.554
