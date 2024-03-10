PSL 2024 PSL Schedule PSL Points Table PSL Live Streaming Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Updated PSL 9 Points Table as Quetta Gladiators Break Lahore Qalandars Heart

By Faiz Ahmed | Published Mar 10, 2024 | 10:53 pm

Are you a cricket fan? If so, keep yourself updated on everything related to PSL with these pages: PSL Live Score PSL Points Table PSL Schedule PSL Highlights PSL Statistics

Quetta Gladiators defeated Lahore Qalandars by 6 wickets in the 28th match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 9 at the National Stadium, Karachi.

LQ posted 166-4 in the allotted 20 overs. Surprisingly, Shaheen Shah Afridi scored a half-century while Abdullah Shafique top-scored with 59.

Abrar remained the most impressive bowler, recording figures of 4-0-31-2. Mohammad Wasim was impressive as well, 4-0-28-1, while Amir went for 4-0-30-1.

Sohail Khan bowled an economical spell, 4-0-25-0.

ALSO READ

Quetta chased the total on the last ball of the innings courtesy a maximum from Mohammad Wasim Jr.

Saud Shakeel, 88*, remained the hero who steered the innings at various stages.

Jahandad was the hero in terms of wickets, 4-0-30-2, while George Linde bowled an economical spell, 4-0-30-0.

Teams M W L N/R PT NRR
1.    Multan Sultans (Q) 9 6 3 0 12 0.839
2.    Islamabad United (Q) 10 5 4 1 11 0.224
3.    Peshawar Zalmi (Q) 9 5 3 1 11 0.148
4.    Quetta Gladiators (Q) 9 5 3 1 11 -0.535
5.    Karachi Kings (E) 9 4 5 0 8 -0.200
6.    Lahore Qalandars (E) 10 1 7 1 3 -0.554

Find out about the latest updates of the Pakistan Super League! PSL 2024PSL SchedulePSL Points Table.

📢 For the latest Sports news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Faiz Ahmed

Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>