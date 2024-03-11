Professor Behind Pakistan’s Artificial Rain Removed From His Department

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Mar 11, 2024 | 4:49 pm

According to a local media outlet, the professor behind Pakistan’s first-ever artificial rain experiment in Pakistan has been removed as the Head of the Geography Department.

Prof. Dr. Munawar Sabir has reportedly been replaced by a woman professor, who is a 10-year junior to him. Dr. Sabir has been serving as the head of the geography department since August last year.

It is pertinent to mention that he was a member of the Artificial Rain Experiment team and the Punjab Government Commission.

It should be recalled that on December 16, 2023, 48 flares were launched during the first artificial rain experiment in different areas of Lahore. This experiment was conducted to tackle the smog crisis in the province.

Former caretaker Punjab Chief Minister, Mohsin Naqvi, announced during a press conference that the first artificial rain in Pakistan had been successfully created. He also expressed gratitude to the UAE team for their contribution.

