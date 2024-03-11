Punjabi to be Introduced as a Subject in Punjab’s Schools

In an important announcement for the education sector, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has decided to introduce the Punjabi language as a subject in schools.

Speaking at a ceremony held at Alhamra Hall for Punjab Culture Day, CM Punjab thanked the citizens of the province for entrusting her with this important position.

She also highlighted the resilience of Punjabi women and their indispensable role as the backbone of their families. Furthermore, CM Punjab urged parents to teach their children Punjabi and promised to support the revival of Punjabi cinema.

Maryam Nawaz, reflecting on Punjab’s vibrant cultural heritage, lamented over the diminishing sense of pride linked with the Punjabi language.

The Chief Minister was welcomed by Provincial Minister for Information and Culture, Azma Bokhari, upon her arrival at the ceremony. She lauded the province’s first CM for her commitment to promoting Punjabi culture.

The event was attended by Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Chief Secretary, Secretary of Information and Culture, and other officials.