Ramadan 2024: Sehri and Iftar Time Today in Pakistan – 12th March

Ramadan 2024 is finally here and Muslims all over Pakistan are excited about the month of blessings.

Muslims all over the country will be observing fast from Sehri till Iftar, meaning that they will be going all day without food and water while praying five times and day and performing good deeds to please Almighty Allah.

The Sehri and Iftar time today all over the country will be different and for your convenience, we have compiled the list of Sehri and Iftar timings for today in major cities of Pakistan including Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, and Multan.

Sehri and Iftar Time Today

The moon of Ramadan was sighted on 11 March in Pakistan, meaning that the residents of the country will be observing their first fast today.

Sehri time in Lahore will end at 04:56 AM, followed by Islamabad at 05:00 AM, while the residents of Karachi will have to finish their meals before 05:29 AM.

Similarly, Iftar time today will start at 06:08 PM in Lahore and its surrounding areas, followed by 6:13 PM in Islamabad. The city where Iftar will be observed last is Karachi with today’s Iftar time at 06:39 PM.

Here are the Sehri and Iftar timings for 1st of Ramadan in different parts of Pakistan: