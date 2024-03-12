CM Punjab Orders Construction of Arfa Karim Tower-II

In a meeting on Tuesday in Lahore, Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz approved the construction of a 21-storey Arfa Karim Tower-II in the provincial capital.

During the meeting, the CM was briefed about the Information Technology, Education, and Film City Project in Lahore. Officials informed Maryam Nawaz that Microsoft, Oracle, and other major companies have shown interest in the development of the IT City.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to send invitations to the major IT companies of China to set up offices in Punjab. She promised to provide business opportunities to the best IT companies in the IT City.

CM Maryam set a deadline for the plan to establish Lahore Knowledge Park and IT City. She also approved the free Wi-Fi pilot project in Lahore, ordering free Wi-Fi preferably at educational institutions, airports, railway stations, and bus stands.

The free Wi-Fi project is set to start at 10 locations in Lahore in the next two weeks, with plans to install free Wi-Fi points at 516 places.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister was informed that campuses of globally renowned international universities will be established in Education City Lahore.