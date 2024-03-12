FACT CHECK: Usman Khan Still Eligible to Represent Pakistan

Multan Sultans top-performing batter, Usman Khan, is in the form of his life after already scoring two centuries in the ongoing season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

His sensational form in PSL 9 raised eyebrows as the Pakistani cricket fans raised their voice on the flamboyant batter to be included in the national team’s T20 squad. But according to reports, national selectors aren’t keen on including him as he has already moved to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with an aim to play international cricket there.

Usman Khan was born in Karachi during May 1995 which made him eligible to represent the Green Shirts.

The confusion starts when he left Pakistan and settled in the United Arab Emirates due to financial issues which were stopping his progress on the cricket field.

Since his migration, the cricketer has been playing in the UAE for the last four years, as he is deemed a complete package, showing agile wicket-keeping skills and being a top run-getter.

Multiple local media sources have reported that Usman isn’t eligible to represent Pakistan in the T20I series against New Zealand in April, as he is playing as a foreign player in the Pakistan Super League.

Going through International Cricket Council’s ‘Player Eligibility Regulations’, one can easily make out that Usman fulfills the first criteria, as he was born in Karachi, so it is hard to determine why he can’t be selected for the NZ series.

Usman’s case study tells that he was born in Pakistan, he played domestic cricket in Pakistan and then migrated to the UAE in search of a better financial condition.

Point number 10 applies to Usman’s case, as he has already applied to be eligible for UAE’s cricket team, but he can drop that opportunity and return to his home federation if PCB is able to convince him.

On one side, Usman can represent his home country, the place he was born in, while on the other side he can show allegiance to UAE who helped him at his time of need.

