Quetta Gladiators’ Jason Roy Suddenly Announces to Withdraw From IPL 2024

Quetta Gladiator’s star and English opening batter Jason Roy has announced that he will withdraw from the Indian Premier League (IPL) season 2024, which will commence on 22nd March.

The flamboyant English batter is poised to play in the playoffs of the Pakistan Super League and is a key figure in the batting lineup of the Quetta Gladiators.

“After much consideration, I have made the tough decision to miss this year’s IPL. Having been away since the start of January I need to get back to my family and have a refresh, before a very busy year ahead. I will be supporting my friends and teammates at KKR throughout the tournament and wish them the best of luck,” Jason Roy said in a statement.

Shahrukh Khan-owned Kolkata Knight Riders also released a statement on X extending unwavering support for the player on his decision to spend time with his family, “You’ll be missed, Jason. But we understand.”

Roy has scored 249 runs in 8 innings for the Purple Force and has notched up 2 fifties as well with the highest score of 75 in the tournament. He currently has the second-highest runs for the Quetta Gladiators this season behind the left-handed batter Saud Shakeel.

Kolkata Knight Riders bought Roy for 1.50 crore last year but will now be replaced with another English opening batter, Phil Salt.

