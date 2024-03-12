Stats Prove Babar Azam is a Master of the Powerplay

Are you a cricket fan? If so, keep yourself updated on everything related to PSL with these pages: PSL Live Score PSL Points Table PSL Schedule PSL Highlights PSL Statistics
Peshawar Zalmi skipper and Pakistan’s superstar, Babar Azam, has proved this season why he is an absolute maestro in the powerplay phase of the innings.
Since last season, his strike rate has skyrocketed to new heights and currently, there is no stopping him as he has elevated himself to the undisputed territory of greatness.
The improvement in numbers of the flamboyant batter is massive which means he has developed a new range of shots along with his orthodox cricketing shots as he continues to exploit the gaps in the first 6 overs during the shortest format of the game.
Barring 2019, where his strike rate was at 125.00, all the seasons before 2023 recorded his run rate below 120.00 but since last season the batting genius has developed and matured his shot selection with repetitive practice, hard work, and persistence.
Babar has developed his sweep shot and improved himself against spin, a department where he used to struggle. Against Islamabad, he displayed his ramp shot against Hunain Shah, heaving the ball over short-fine leg at will.
The innings against Islamabad United is a testament that Babar will explode in the powerplay and he can play aggressively when required.
Babar Azam’s Powerplay Strike Rate, Season By Season in PSL:
|Season
|Runs
|Strike Rate
|2017
|168
|109.09
|2018
|124
|115.89
|2019
|190
|125.00
|2020
|211
|116.57
|2021
|162
|110.20
|2022
|144
|104.35
|2023
|236
|155.26
|2024
|212
|159.40
