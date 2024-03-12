PSL 2024 PSL Schedule PSL Points Table PSL Live Streaming Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Stats Prove Babar Azam is a Master of the Powerplay

By Shayan Obaid Alexander | Published Mar 12, 2024 | 6:13 pm

Are you a cricket fan? If so, keep yourself updated on everything related to PSL with these pages: PSL Live Score PSL Points Table PSL Schedule PSL Highlights PSL Statistics

Peshawar Zalmi skipper and Pakistan’s superstar, Babar Azam, has proved this season why he is an absolute maestro in the powerplay phase of the innings.

Since last season, his strike rate has skyrocketed to new heights and currently, there is no stopping him as he has elevated himself to the undisputed territory of greatness.

ALSO READ

The improvement in numbers of the flamboyant batter is massive which means he has developed a new range of shots along with his orthodox cricketing shots as he continues to exploit the gaps in the first 6 overs during the shortest format of the game.

Barring 2019, where his strike rate was at 125.00, all the seasons before 2023 recorded his run rate below 120.00 but since last season the batting genius has developed and matured his shot selection with repetitive practice, hard work, and persistence.

Babar has developed his sweep shot and improved himself against spin, a department where he used to struggle. Against Islamabad, he displayed his ramp shot against Hunain Shah, heaving the ball over short-fine leg at will.

ALSO READ

The innings against Islamabad United is a testament that Babar will explode in the powerplay and he can play aggressively when required.

Babar Azam’s Powerplay Strike Rate, Season By Season in PSL:

Season  Runs Strike Rate
2017 168 109.09
2018 124 115.89
2019 190 125.00
2020 211 116.57
2021 162 110.20
2022 144 104.35
2023 236 155.26
2024 212 159.40

 

Find out about the latest updates of the Pakistan Super League! PSL 2024PSL SchedulePSL Points Table.

📢 For the latest Sports news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Shayan Obaid Alexander

Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>