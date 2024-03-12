Match 29 PSL 9: Peshawar Zalmi Book Their Place In The Top Two After A Dramatic Win Over Karachi

Peshawar Zalmi triumphed Karachi Kings by 2 runs in a thrilling match where the Yellow Storm sealed their place in the top 2 playoff places with a last-ball victory.

Babar Azam scored his 33rd fifty in the Pakistan Super League scoring 51 runs in 46 balls and achieved a huge milestone by completing 25,000 runs in all forms of cricket.

Rovman Powell was the only batter who supported Babar’s innings coming down the order smashing 30 runs off 18 balls with a stellar strike rate of 166.67 to help Zalmi post a fighting total of 147-6 on a difficult pitch.

Shoaib Malik bowled exceptionally on a pitch which has turn and bounce and only conceded 20 runs in his allotted 4 overs.

Arafat Minhas bowled the most economical spell in this year’s PSL finishing with bowling figures of 1-11 in 4 overs of his brilliant spell where he achieved spin and bounce while bowling wicket to wicket with discipline.

Tim Seifert and James Vince provided a blistering start to the Karachi Kings, but Vince perished in the 9th over after putting up a 61-run partnership with the Kiwi batter who scored 41 runs off 30 balls including 8 fours in his innings.

Saim bowled brilliantly and finished with figures of 1-18 in his 4 overs and Mehran Mumtaz also impressed with the ball during his spell.

Naveen Ul Haq’s fiery spell actually won the game for the yellow storm as the fast bowler picked up crucial wickets of dangerous batters like James Vince and Shoaib Malik while conceding just 22 runs in 4 overs.

Irfan Khan Niazi scored a valiant 40 runs but his effort fell short in the last over as Karachi were defeated by Zalmi in their own backyard.

Babar Azam was named Man of the match for his brilliant knock.

