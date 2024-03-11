Babar Azam Completes 25,000 Runs in All Formats

Probably Pakistan’s greatest batter in history, Babar Azam has now completed 25,000 runs in all forms of cricket this season including First Class Cricket, List A Career, and T20s.

ALSO READ Stats Prove Babar Azam and Saim Ayub Have the Best Partnership in PSL History

Babar has 3,898 runs in test cricket while he has accumulated 5,729 runs in ODIs and 3,666 runs in T20 Internationals.

His record has been brilliant in the PSL as well with 3,433 runs since his debut in the first season while his first-class runs also boast more than 5,000 runs.

Babar Azam has the second most ODI Centuries (19) for Pakistan and he is poised to break the record of Saeed Anwar who scored 20 centuries in the format during his illustrious career.

The batting maestro is breaking record after record and also has 9 test hundreds and 3 T20I hundreds in his career this season in the Pakistan Super League he has smashed 5 fifties and a Hundred in his last 10 innings.

The prolific batter has accumulated 498 runs in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) this season and has been in the form of his life since the Australia Test series where he had a bad run of form with the bat.

In January, the 29-year-old thrashed the New Zealand bowlers across the park and scored 5 fifties in a row during the away series against the Kiwis.

Find out about the latest updates of the Pakistan Super League! PSL 2024, PSL Schedule, PSL Points Table.