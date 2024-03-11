Stats Prove Babar Azam and Saim Ayub Have the Best Partnership in PSL History

Peshawar Zalmi’s supreme opening pair Saim Ayub and Babar Azam have the joint most 100-run. partnerships in Pakistan Super League history.

Notably, the two players achieved 4 hundred run partnerships in just 14 innings matching the record of Rilee Rossouw and Muhammad Rizwan a pair that achieved the feat in 16 innings.

Previously Shan Masood and Muhammad Rizwan also scored 4 hundred-plus century partnerships in the tournament in 28 PSL innings.

PSL Century Partnership Records:

Opening pair Innings Number of Century Partnerships Babar Azam and Saim Ayub 14 4 Muhammad Rizwan and Rilee Rossouw 16 4 Muhammad Rizwan and Shan Masood 28 4

Babar and Saim achieved this remarkable feat against Lahore Qalandars where they notched up a 136-run partnership at the Gaddafi stadium.

The brilliant achievement showcases the range of shots and temperament of both the players, and it is evident that this is the best pair in the competition.

Babar has accumulated 498 runs this season in the PSL and that is a great sign not only for Peshawar Zalmi but also for Pakistan considering the T20 World Cup is just round the corner.

Saim Ayub has also performed consistently in the last two PSL seasons as well as domestic cricket and his prolific ability score runs with blistering pace will be extremely useful.

